KY High School Playoffs Down To Elite 8

We're another week closer to the state finals in Kentucky high school football and just over a handful of teams are still alive. All of these games are on Friday night November 22nd with 7:30 pm kickoffs.

In Class 4A, the Johnson Central Golden Eagles get to host another playoff game as they take on Wayne County. Two local teams are playing each other in Class 3A as Ashland travels to Belfry. Finally, a trio of Class 1A squads get one more game as top ranked Pikeville hosts Nicholas County, West Carter goes to Beechwood and Paintsville welcomes Williamsburg.

The winners of this coming weeks' games advance to the final four on Friday November 29th. The state finals are at Kroger Field in Lexington the first weekend in December.