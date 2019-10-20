KY Soccer Down To Sweet 16's

The words "Sweet Sixteen" is music to the ears of sports teams in Kentucky and soccer is no different. The state tournament begins Monday with 3 schools still alive.

On Monday, there will be two schools playing each other to advance in both the boys and girls tournament. The Prestonsburg boys and girls will be travelling to Estill County to take on the Engineers. The Blackcats' boys have a record of 18-2 while the girls record is an impressive 20-2.

Tuesday features a couple more schools trying to keep their season alive. The East Carter Raiders and their 17-3-1 record host South Laurel and the unbeaten Ashland girls take on North Laurel. The Kittens are 18-0-2.

The state semi-finals will be October 30th for the boys and October 31st for the girls in Fayette County, Kentucky. The finals are on November 2nd.