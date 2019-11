It was a fantastic Friday night for 4 teams in Kentucky as Johnson Central, Belfry, Pikeville and Paintsville won their semi-final games. The Golden Eagles will play in the Class 4A title game Saturday December 7th at 4:30 pm. Belfry's Class 3A championship is at 7 on Friday night December 6th while Pikeville and Painstville play each other on the 6th in the Class 1A at 2pm.