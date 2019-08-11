Kaare Vedvik Traded From Ravens

Playing behind million dollar leg Justin Tucker made it seem that former Marshall kicker Kaare Vedvik might have trouble seeing the field in 2019. So when Vedvik had an impressive start to the pre-season where he made 4 field goals including a 55 yarder, the obvious happened. Other teams started calling Baltimore about Vedvik.

In a rare trade involving a kicker, the Minnesota Vikings acquired Vedvik from the Ravens on Sunday. In exchange for Vedvik, Baltimore will get a 2020 fifth-round draft pick from Minnesota. According to ESPN.com, the deal marks the first time in more than 20 years that a team has given up that much compensation to land a kicker.

Trades involving kickers are rare. In the last 24 years, there have been a total of 8 trades involving kickers. The reason the Vikings acquired Vedvik so quickly after his performance on August 8 was because other teams were wanting him. According to ESPN.com, a total of four teams called the Ravens over the weekend to inquire about possibly trading for Vedvik.

The Vikings' next preseason game is August 18th when they host Seattle.

