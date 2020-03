It was quite a week for George Washington's Kalissa Lacy. On Friday, she was named captain of the Class AAA All-State Team and then a couple of days later, Lacy added Player of the Year to her resume.

GW's Kalissa Lacy Shoots Hoops In Her Driveway On Monday

She talked with WSAZ's Jim Treacy about the honors and how she wants to have a successful senior season.