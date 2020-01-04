Kentucky Beats Missouri In SEC Opener

Kentucky had a dangerous duo on Saturday in the form of Nick Richards and Immanuel Quickley. They combined for 44 points in the win over Missouri in the Cats' SEC opener. Quickley scored a career-high 23 points and Nick Richards also had 12 rebounds..

Down 17-9 in the first half, Kentucky used a 12-0 run to open up a 21-17 lead over Missouri and the Wildcats led the Tigers 31-26 at halftime.

Nick Richards started off hot for UK as he scored 14 of Kentucky's first 16 points.

Kentucky (10-3, 1-0) visits Georgia on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs just knocked off No. 9 Memphis on the road.

Missouri (8-5, 0-1) hosts Tennessee on January 7.