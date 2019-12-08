Kentucky Football Heading To Charlotte

Right around 4:30 pm Sunday, Kentucky football and their fans found out where they will be bowling and it's not too far from the Commonwealth. The Cats will be playing Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl which is played in Charlotte on December 31st. It kicks off at noon.

Kentucky are the owners of a three game winning streak including the season finale big win over Louisville.

The Hokies have been pretty good since October where they have won 6 of 8 and finished in 2nd place in the ACC Coastal Division.