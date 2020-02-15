Kentucky Squeezes By Ole Miss

Stringing baskets together was only half the challenge for Kentucky, which also had to counter-punch its way past Mississippi.

The lead traded hands nine times in the final five minutes before Nick Richards ultimately gave the No. 12 Wildcats the needed edge at the foul line.

Richards had 16 points, including two go-ahead free throws with 1:11 remaining, and Immanuel Quickley and Keion Brooks Jr. each made two more in the closing seconds to help No. 12 Kentucky escape against Mississippi 67-62 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (20-5, 10-2 Southeastern Conference) shot just 39% overall but made 48% in the second half to erase a seven-point deficit and create a back-and-forth game for the final eight minutes. Richards followed two free throws with 2:11 left with two more a minute later to put Kentucky up 63-62.

"It shows that we have a winning mentality, a will to win," said Richards, who overcame a slow start to finish 6 of 10 from the field with seven rebounds. "I wasn't my best in the first half and in the post. I wasn't really my best the entire game, but we still came out and found a way to win."

Kentucky needed a gutsy dive and scramble by EJ Montgomery for a loose ball that he eventually fed to Tyrese Maxey for a go-ahead layup. Free throws certainly helped the Wildcats, especially with the Rebels answering with a clutch basket of their own and poised for one more.

And that's where Ole Miss fell short with its final chances.

Breein Tyree missed the first of a 1-and-1, but Maxey's turnover gave the Rebels the ball with 29.8 seconds left. Devontae Shuler dribbled time off the clock but airballed a 3-pointer out of bounds with nine seconds left.

"It sure didn't look right," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "We wanted to run a little stack play and take some time off the clock. I really didn't care who took it (the shot). There were 8 or 9 seconds left on the clock. I would have liked for them to have reset it."

Quickley, who had 17 points, was fouled a few seconds later and added two from the line with 6.6 left before Brooks sealed the win with two more.

"This was a rock fight and a great win," Kentucky coach John Calipari said.