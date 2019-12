The Kentucky Wildcats beat Georgia Tech Saturday afternoon at Rupp Arena by a final of 67-53. The Cats were led in scoring by Ashton Hagans who scored 21 points and Immanuel Quickley tied a career-high 16.

The Wildcats led 36-30 at halftime and went on an extended 21-4 run to pull away from the Yellow Jackets.

Kentucky's next game takes them out west as they play Utah in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.