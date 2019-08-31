Kentucky Tops Toledo

Earlier in the week, UK head football coach Mark Stoops said the home opener against Toledo was going to be a challenge. He was right. Twice in the first half, the Wildcats trailed in the game only to tie it up each time. They took the lead for good in the 3rd quarter.

Terry Wilson threw two touchdown passes, Asim Rose and Kavosiey Smoke each ran for TDs. The final score was 38-24. Wilson completed 19 of 26 passes for 246 yards as the Wildcats outgained Toledo 422-347.

Toledo led twice on first-half TD runs of 5 yards by former Kentucky running back Bryant Koback and 21 by quarterback Mitchell Guadagni.

Kentucky starts the season now with a 1-0 record and hosts MAC member Eastern Michigan on Saturday September 7th.

