HUNTINGTON, WV The 13th ranked Kentucky Wildcats woke up from a sleepy first half to beat Vanderbilt 71-62 and hand the Commodores their 25th straight conference loss.
Tyrese Maxey led Kentucky with 17 points as UK improves to 16-4 overall and 6-1 in SEC play.
Kentucky visits Auburn on Saturday.
Kentucky runs past Vanderbilt
Posted: Thu 12:14 AM, Jan 30, 2020
