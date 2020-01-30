Kentucky runs past Vanderbilt

HUNTINGTON, WV The 13th ranked Kentucky Wildcats woke up from a sleepy first half to beat Vanderbilt 71-62 and hand the Commodores their 25th straight conference loss.
Tyrese Maxey led Kentucky with 17 points as UK improves to 16-4 overall and 6-1 in SEC play.
Kentucky visits Auburn on Saturday.

 