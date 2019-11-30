Kentucky rushes for 517 yards, pounds Louisville 45-13

In a rainy football match-up between rivals, Kentucky and Louisville, the Wildcats came out on top for the second year in a row.

Lynn Bowden rushed for 284 yards and four touchdowns, Kentucky racked up a school record 517 yards on the ground and the Wildcats pounded Louisville 45-13 to finish the regular season with a 7-5 record.

Kentucky rushed 40 times for 517 yards and only threw the ball twice.

Chris Rodriguez also topped 100 yards with a 125-yard performance and a touchdown.

Louisville ends the regular season with a 7-5 record.

Kentucky leads Louisville in the Governor's Cup series 17-15.