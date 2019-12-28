Kentucky wins Bluegrass battle against Louisville

Kentucky has won state bragging rights in college basketball by outlasting third-ranked Louisville.

The 19th-rated Wildcats outscored the Cardinals 17-9 in overtime to pull out a 78-70 victory. Tyrese Maxey led the offense with a game-high 27 points and seven rebounds. Immanuel Quickley came off the bench to deliver 18 points, while Nick Richards had 13 points and 10 boards.

Louisville guards Ryan McMahon and Darius Perry combined for just nine points. Steven Enoch had a team-high 18 points for the Cardinals, who fell to 11-2.

