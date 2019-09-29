Killen Commits To Herd

Ever since he arrived at Chapmanville Regional High School 3 years ago, Obinna Anochilli Killen has been making an impact. At 6 foot 8 and 200 pounds, he has helped the Tigers make it to the Class AA finals every year he's been in school and they've won the last two state titles.

This time next year, Killen will be wearing Marshall green as he announced on Twitter he has committed to play for Dan D'Antoni's program. He thanked his family, coaches who helped him, other supporters and even other coaches who recruited him on the social media site.

Practice begins in WV high school basketball in November with the regular season games starting in December. Click on the link to highlights from Killen's junior year.