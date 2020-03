Marshall sophomore Taveion Kinsey has been honored by the US Basketball Writers Association.

He was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches District 11 second-team on Monday.

Kinsey finished his second season in Huntington averaging a team high 16 points per game and also totaled 133 assists for the Herd, including 14 in one game against Howard.

Kinsey scored a career high 29 points against Charlotte back in January.

He was also named 2nd team All CUSA.