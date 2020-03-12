Kinsey powers Herd past UTEP

Marshall junior guard Taevion Kinsey poured in 21 points in the first half and the Herd had to head off a late UTEP rally with clutch free throws to win it 86-78 win over the Miners.

Andrew Taylor added 15 points and Mikel Beyers 14 as the Herd improves to 17-14 on the season.

Marshall was seemingly in command until UTEP went on a 7-0 run to close to within 77-74 but they could get no closer than 3 down the stretch.

Marshall plays 3 seed Louisiana Tech Thursday in Frisco Texas at 10:00 p.m.

