Kobe Bryant dies In helicopter crash

One of the best basketball players of all time died Sunday in a helicopter crash as Kobe Bryant was one of 5 people to perish near Calabasas, California.

The accident happened less than 24 hours after Kobe was passed by LeBron James for 3rd place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Kobe's last tweet was "Congratulations James on the achievement."

Reports say he was on board with at least three other people at the time the private helicopter went down. The Los Angeles County Fire Department say there were no survivors. Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire Sunday in Southern California, authorities said.

The crash occurred in Calabasas, said Art Marrujo, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Kobe Bryant began his NBA career wearing the number 8 in respect to former Marshall star and current Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni who coached Kobe's dad while he was a kid in Italy.