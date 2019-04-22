Konate to enter NBA Draft

West Virginia shot-blocking specialist Sagaba Konate, who missed most of this past season with a knee injury, has declared for the NBA draft.

The school announced Konate's decision Monday, adding that he plans to sign with an agent.

Konate played in eight games as a junior, averaging 13.6 points and eight rebounds.

Coach Bob Huggins says "every kid who plays basketball growing up has a dream of playing in the NBA. We wish Sags nothing but the best as he chases that dream."

Under new NCAA rules, Konate can still return to school if he chooses. He has until May 29 to make a final decision.

Konate holds the school record with 191 blocked shots.

