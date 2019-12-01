LSU & OSU Still Tops In AP Poll

Alabama dropped to No. 9 in The Associated Press college football poll, snapping the Crimson Tide’s record streak of 68 appearances in the top five.

The top four teams in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank were unchanged, with LSU at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia. Utah moved up to No. 5, followed by Oklahoma, Florida and Baylor.

The Crimson Tide lost to Auburn in a wild Iron Bowl on Saturday to give it two regular-season losses for the first time since 2010. The four-spot drop by Alabama broke a string of top-five appearances that began Nov. 8, 2015.

The week before the Tide’s run started it had been seventh, and it had been as low as 12th earlier that season. Alabama passed the old record for consecutive top-five appearances of 55 by Miami (Oct. 8, 2000-Oct. 26, 2003) last season.

Wisconsin moved up three spots to No. 10 after routing Minnesota. The Gophers dropped six spots to No. 15.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. LSU (40) 12-0 1528 1

2. Ohio St. (19) 12-0 1498 2

3. Clemson (3) 12-0 1437 3

4. Georgia 11-1 1356 4

5. Utah 11-1 1275 6

6. Oklahoma 11-1 1257 7

7. Florida 10-2 1135 8

8. Baylor 11-1 1074 11

9. Alabama 10-2 995 5

10. Wisconsin 10-2 971 13

11. Auburn 9-3 957 16

12. Penn St. 10-2 890 12

13. Oregon 10-2 799 14

14. Notre Dame 10-2 734 15

15. Minnesota 10-2 683 9

16. Memphis 11-1 615 17

17. Michigan 9-3 603 10

18. Iowa 9-3 537 19

19. Boise St. 11-1 463 20

20. Appalachian St. 11-1 288 22

21. Cincinnati 10-2 237 18

22. Virginia 9-3 231 NR

23. Navy 9-2 216 24

24. Southern Cal 8-4 157 25

25. Air Force 10-2 65 NR

Others receiving votes: SMU 50, Oklahoma St. 36, Kansas St. 36, UCF 6, Virginia Tech 6, Iowa St. 5, Arizona St. 4, California 3, Washington 2, North Dakota St. 1.

