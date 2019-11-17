LSU & Ohio State Top AP Rankings Again

LSU remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 54 first-places votes. No. 2 Ohio State (five first-place votes) and No. 3 Clemson (three first-place votes) maintained their spots. Georgia moved up one place after winning 21-14 at Auburn.

The Crimson Tide beat Mississippi State 38-7 on Saturday, but Tagovailoa dislocated his right hip while being tackled late in the second quarter and is done for the year. Alabama fell a spot to fifth.

Minnesota and Baylor both lost for the first time and dropped in the rankings. The 11th-ranked Gophers slipped four spots after losing at Iowa. No. 13 Baylor dropped one after blowing a 28-3 lead at home to Oklahoma.

Iowa jumped four to No. 19 and Oklahoma moved up two spots to No. 8.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv

1. LSU (54) 10-0 1542 1

2. Ohio St. (5) 10-0 1478 2

3. Clemson (3) 11-0 1442 3

4. Georgia 9-1 1343 5

5. Alabama 9-1 1263 4

6. Oregon 9-1 1243 6

7. Utah 9-1 1155 8

8. Oklahoma 9-1 1144 10

9. Penn St. 9-1 1030 9

10. Florida 9-2 984 11

11. Minnesota 9-1 902 7

12. Michigan 8-2 829 14

13. Baylor 9-1 787 12

14. Wisconsin 8-2 746 15

15. Notre Dame 8-2 676 16

16. Auburn 7-3 623 13

17. Cincinnati 9-1 536 17

18. Memphis 9-1 520 18

19. Iowa 7-3 493 23

20. Boise St. 9-1 379 19

21. SMU 9-1 328 20

22. Oklahoma St. 7-3 200 25

23. Appalachian St. 9-1 154 -

24. Texas A&M 7-3 132 -

25. Virginia Tech 7-3 61 -

Others receiving votes: Indiana 47, Iowa St. 31, Virginia 23, Navy 13, Air Force 12, Pittsburgh 9, San Diego St. 7, Southern Cal 6, Washington 6, Texas 4, North Dakota St. 1, Illinois 1.

