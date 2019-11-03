LSU, 'Bama And OSU Still Atop Rankings

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
RecordPtsPrv
1. LSU (17) 8-0 1479 1
2. Alabama (21) 8-0 1472 2
3. Ohio St. (17) 8-0 1467 3
4. Clemson (7) 9-0 1406 4
5. Penn St. 8-0 1306 5
6. Georgia 7-1 1196 8
7. Oregon 8-1 1180 7
8. Utah 8-1 1090 9
9. Oklahoma 7-1 1045 10
10. Florida 7-2 938 6
11. Baylor 8-0 909 12
12. Auburn 7-2 901 11
13. Minnesota 8-0 831 13
14. Michigan 7-2 780 14
15. Notre Dame 6-2 571 16
16. Wisconsin 6-2 558 18
17. Cincinnati 7-1 527 17
18. Iowa 6-2 491 19
19. Memphis 8-1 448 24
20. Kansas St. 6-2 364 22
21. Boise St. 7-1 310 21
22. Wake Forest 7-1 296 23
23. SMU 8-1 250 15
24. San Diego St. 7-1 87 25
25. Navy 7-1 83 -
Others receiving votes: UCF 52, Texas 37, Indiana 27, Texas A&M 19, Oklahoma St. 11, Louisiana Tech 7, Appalachian St. 5, Washington 2, Pittsburgh 2, North Dakota St. 1, Iowa St. 1, Virginia 1.