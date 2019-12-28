LSU Crushes Oklahoma

Joe Burrow and the top-ranked LSU Tigers are going to the CFP championship game in New Orleans after dismantling No. 4 Oklahoma at the Peach Bowl.

Burrow threw all seven of his touchdown passes while the Tigers were building a 49-14 halftime lead in a 63-28 rout of the Sooners. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was 21 of 27 for 403 yards through the first 30 minutes before finishing 29 of 39 for 497 yards. Tack on Myles Brennan’s three passes and LSU racked up 532 yards passing.

Justin Jefferson had four first-half scoring receptions and finished with 14 catches for 227 yards. Terrace Marshall Jr. provided both of his TD grabs by intermission, and Thaddeus Moss had four grabs for 99 yards and a score.

Chris Curry accounted for 89 of the Tigers’ 161 yards rushing. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire carried twice after being considered doubtful for the game because of an injury.

Jalen Hurts was ineffective for Oklahoma after beating LSU twice while quarterbacking Alabama. Hurts finished 15 of 31 for 217 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

LSU will take on the winner of tonight’s Fiesta Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson.

