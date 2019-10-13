LSU Leapfrogs To #2 In AP Poll

LSU moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 29th time.

The Tigers jumped from No. 5, past No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State, after beating Florida in a matchup of unbeaten teams. LSU received 12 first-place votes Sunday in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama received 30 first-place votes and is No. 1 for the third consecutive week.

Oklahoma is No. 5 and Wisconsin became the first new team to crack the top six after Georgia became the highest-ranked team to lose to an unranked team this season. The Bulldogs dropped from third to 10th after losing at home to South Carolina in double overtime. They were among a season-high eight ranked teams to lose this weekend, including four to unranked teams.

Penn State moved up to No. 7. Florida's loss at LSU cost the ninth-ranked Gators two spots. Notre Dame is No. 8, two spots ahead of Georgia.

Texas slipped four spots to No. 15, the highest ranked team with two losses.

RecordPtsPrv

1. Alabama (30) 6-0 1503 1

2. LSU (12) 6-0 1449 5

3. Clemson (11) 6-0 1427 2

4. Ohio St. (9) 6-0 1404 3

5. Oklahoma 6-0 1333 6

6. Wisconsin 6-0 1245 8

7. Penn St. 6-0 1129 10

8. Notre Dame 5-1 1042 9

9. Florida 6-1 1041 7

10. Georgia 5-1 995 3

11. Auburn 5-1 985 12

12. Oregon 5-1 906 13

13. Utah 5-1 729 15

14. Boise St. 6-0 716 14

15. Texas 4-2 672 11

16. Michigan 5-1 648 16

17. Arizona St. 5-1 524 18

18. Baylor 6-0 470 22

19. SMU 6-0 398 21

20. Minnesota 6-0 330 -

21. Cincinnati 5-1 308 25

22. Missouri 5-1 233 -

23. Iowa 4-2 210 17

24. Appalachian St. 5-0 148 -

25. Washington 5-2 107 -

Others receiving votes: Tulane 55, Iowa St. 36, Temple 31, Wake Forest 25, California 20, Virginia 8, Memphis 6, Southern Cal 4, South Carolina 4, Texas A&M 3, UCF 3, San Diego St. 2, Louisiana Tech 1.

