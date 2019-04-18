Lambert back home at Marshall

Brad Lambert knows his way around Edwards Stadium. For five years in the early 90's, he was an assistant to Jim Donnan and was part of the staff that brought home Marshall's first ever Division 1-AA national championship in 1992.

"You walk the halls up there and you see the pictures of Roger Johnson and Chad Pennington." Lambert said, and all those guys and a lot of memories come back, a lot of good memories here."

After serving as Charlotte's head coach from 2011-2018, he's back at Edwards Stadium. Lambert's a defensive assistant but is expected to be named defensive coordinator when contract details are worked out at Charlotte.