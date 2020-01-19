Last Week's WV HS Hoops Results From Ranked Teams

Here are the results from the local top 10 teams in WV high school basketball from last week. The newest rankings come out Monday.

WV Class AAA Boys

2. Cabell Midland (10-0) beat South Charleston 60-51, beat Hurricane 76-58.

7. George Washington (7-4) beat Huntington 62-32, lost to Woodrow Wilson 80-84.

8. South Charleston (6-4) lost to Capital 45-54, lost to Cabell Midland 51-60.

9. Huntington (6-4) lost to George Washington 32-62, beat St. Albans 49-43

10. Parkersburg South (6-3) beat Fort Frye, Ohio 75-25.

WV Class AA Boys

1. Chapmanville (10-2) beat Poca 45-40, lost to Logan 61-72

2. Shady Spring (10-0) beat Bluefield 73-70.

3. Poca (9-2) lost to Chapmanville 40-45, beat Lincoln County 63-41.

5. Logan (9-3) beat Wayne 91-53, beat Chapmanville 72-61.

9. Lincoln County (9-4) lost to Man 42-55, lost to Poca 41-63.

WV Class A Boys

1. Williamstown (12-0) beat Marietta, Ohio 70-57, beat Ritchie County 60-42, beat Ravenswood 85-51.

2. Charleston Catholic (7-2) beat Buffalo 81-51, lost to Scott 80-85.

4. Parkersburg Catholic (7-2) lost to Central Catholic 52-63, beat Ripley 49-47 OT.

5. Greater Beckley Christian (7-3) beat Trinity Christian 68-58, beat Mt. View 65-46.

7. Saint Joseph Central (7-4) lost to Greenup 64-74, lost to St. Edwards 66-75, lost to Grace Christian 52-53, beat Wayne 61-49.

WV Class AAA Girls

2. Cabell Midland (12-0) beat Hurricane 59-39, beat South Charleston 49-45.

4. Parkersburg (9-5) beat Parkersburg South 69-42, beat Capital 67-30.

5. South Charleston (8-2) beat Alexander, Ohio 65-61, lost to Cabell Midland 45-49.

6. Huntington (8-4) lost to University 37-45, beat St. Albans 51-34, lost to George Washington 54-66.

7. Woodrow Wilson (7-2) beat Princeton 63-31, lost to George Washington 53-63, beat Riverside 63-34.

8. George Washington (7-3) beat Woodrow Wilson 63-53, beat Huntington 66-54.

WV Class AA Girls

2. Winfield (10-1) beat Sissonville 83-31, beat Herbert Hoover 67-43.

4. Wayne (11-1) beat Chapmanville 74-72, beat Mingo Central 60-52.

7. Nitro (9-3) beat Logan 66-54.

8. Chapmanville (9-3) lost to Wayne 72-74.

WV Class A Girls

1. Saint Joseph Central (14-0) beat Mercy 87-69.

2. Parkersburg Catholic (12-0) beat Willamstown 94-35, beat Ritchie County 73-44, beat Ravenswood 82-35.

4. Pocahontas County (11-3) beat Tucker County 47-45, beat Midland Trail 66-46.

5. Gilmer County (10-2) beat Clay County 56-14, lost to Wayne 41-61.

7. Tug Valley (9-3) beat Man 69-44, beat Sherman 86-54.

9. Williamstown (8-4) lost to Parkersburg Catholic 35-94, beat Ravenswood 82-35.