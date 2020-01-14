Latest Ohio High School Hoops Rankings

Here are the latest Ohio basketball rankings through January 12th with 7 teams still ranked in top 10.

DIVISION III

1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (7) 10-2 144

2, Versailles (6) 12-0 135

3, Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 11-0 132

4, Cin. Deer Park (1) 11-1 86

5, Oak Hill 11-1 85

6, Fairview Park Fairview 9-1 74

7, Willard 10-1 54

8, Wheelersburg (1) 8-2 52

9, Mantua Crestwood 9-1 36

10, Proctorville Fairland (1) 12-1 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Richwood N. Union (1) 25. 12, Albany Alexander 21. 13, Sardinia Eastern 20. 13, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 20. 15, Chesapeake 15. 15, Chillicothe Zane Trace 15. 17, Metamora Evergreen 14.

DIVISION IV

1, New Boston Glenwood (3) 11-1 127

2, Zanesville Rosecrans (4) 11-0 93

3, Norwalk St. Paul (4) 9-1 92

4, Delphos St. John's (1) 10-1 78

5, Mogadore 7-1 73

6, Columbus Grove (1) 10-0 61

7, Richmond Hts. (2) 8-4 49

(tie) McDonald (1) 9-2 49

9, Lucas 9-0 48

10, Tol. Christian 8-1 43

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Sebring McKinley (1) 39. 12, Berlin Hiland (1) 38. 13, Jackson Center 37. 14, Glouster Trimble 35. 15, Greenwich S. Cent. 33. 16, Antwerp 30. 17, Peebles 23. 18, Malvern 18. 19, Cols. Grandview Hts. (1) 17. 20, Old Fort 16.

GIRLS RANKINGS

DIVISION III

1, Cols. Africentric (14) 10-2 170

2, Castalia Margaretta 12-1 113

3, Sardinia Eastern (2) 15-0 110

4, Elyria Cath. (1) 12-1 98

5, Berlin Hiland (1) 12-0 95

6, Cardington-Lincoln 14-1 88

7, Tontogany Otsego 12-0 62

8, Wheelersburg 11-1 48

9, Ironton 11-2 24

(tie) Findlay Liberty-Benton 9-2 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ottawa-Glandorf 19. Versailles 17. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17. Chillicothe Southeastern 13. Cin. Purcell Marian 12. Albany Alexander 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (11) 12-0 155

2, Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 12-0 107

3, Minster (2) 10-2 102

4, Maria Stein Marion Local 13-1 93

5, Tol. Christian (1) 13-0 84

6, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 13-0 72

7, Cin. Country Day (1) 11-0 71

8, Sugar Grove Berne Union 12-1 50

9, Cortland Maplewood (1) 12-0 44

10, Cornerstone Christian 11-5 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Peebles 22. McDonald 21. Glouster Trimble 20. Berlin Center W. Reserve 19. Ft. Recovery 18. Troy Christian 14. Louisville Aquinas 13.

