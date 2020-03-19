Local Hoops Players Honored By MSAC

The best of the MSAC boys and girls basketball was honored Thursday by coaches from the conference. The first, second, third team and honorable mentions were released by the organization. Here's the full list of both squads.

All-MSAC basketball teams

All-Mountain State Athletic Conference

Boys

Coach of the year -- J.J. Martin, Cabell Midland

Player of the year -- CJ Meredith, Spring Valley

First team

Chandler Schmidt, Cabell Midland; Mason Pinkett, George Washington; Richard Law, Woodrow Wilson; Austin Dearing, Hurricane; Amare Smith, Huntington; Karrington Hill, Capital; Sam Potts, Parkersburg; Quaysean Sutton, South Charleston

Second team

Ben Gilliam, Woodrow Wilson; K.K. Siebert, Cabell Midland; Javante Elzy, Riverside; Jaimelle Claytor, St. Albans; Kerion Martin, Capital; Rodney Toler, St. Albans; Corbin Page, Spring Valley; Daimarquis Brooks, Capital

Special honorable mention

Dominic Schmidt, Cabell Midland; Evan Hughes, George Washington; Alex Yoakum, George Washington; Eli Archer, Huntington; Torin Lochow, Huntington; Noah Umpleby, Parkersburg; D.J. Johnson, South Charleston; Ayden Ince, Woodrow Wilson

Honorable mention

Palmer Riggio, Cabell Midland; De'Mahjae Clark, Capital; William Gabbert, George Washington; Joseph Patterson, Huntington; Austin Womack, Hurricane; Jeremiah Mason, Riverside; Ethan Clay, St. Albans; Chase Maynard, Spring Valley; Maddex McMillen, Woodrow Wilson

Girls

Coaches of the year -- Gary Greene, South Charleston; Scott Cozzens, Parkersburg

Player of the year -- Kalissa Lacy, George Washington

First team

Bre Wilson, Parkersburg; Myra Cuffee, South Charleston; Liz Cadle, Woodrow Wilson; Maliha Witten, South Charleston; Autumn Lewis, Cabell Midland; Jasmine Symns, Riverside; Lauren Harmison, George Washington; Aleea Crites, Parkersburg; Alezha Turner, Huntington

Second team

Victoria Staunton, Woodrow Wilson; Kaiti Swann, Huntington; Rylee Allie, Cabell Midland; Natalyia Sayles, Capital; Vivian Ho, George Washington; Brea Saunders, Spring Valley; Maddi Leggett, Parkersburg; KK Potter, Cabell Midland

Special honorable mention

Nadia Legros, Hurricane; Sidney Meredith, Spring Valley; Kiersten Eggleston, St. Albans; Madison Slash, Huntington; Genevieve Potter, South Charleston; Jamara Walton, Woodrow Wilson; Kristen Lowers, Parkersburg; Jayda Allie, Cabell Midland

Honorable mention

Chloe Frantz, Woodrow Wilson; Mia Terry, South Charleston; B.B. Clark, St. Albans; LaTahia Jackson, Huntington; Talayah Boxley, Capital; Mary Lyle Smith, George Washington; Maggie Odour, Hurricane; Jazmyn Wheeler, Cabell Midland; Hallie Bailey, Spring Valley; Alanna McKenzie, Riverside; Sierra Mason, Parkersburg