Local Little Leaguer Heading To All-Star Weekend

A Charleston little league all-star will be getting the big league treatment this weekend in Cleveland. Ryker Parker is one of the participants in the Jr. Home Run Derby which is one of the events leading up to the MLB All-Star game. Parker will be competing against 9 other players in the U12 division Saturday morning with the HR derby taking place on Progressive Field. Parker will also get to go to the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday and will be recognized on the field during Tuesday's All-Star game.

Hear more from Ryker by clicking the link.