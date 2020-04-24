Local T-shirt Store Marketing Southern Ohio Pride

This Friday was busier than normal for 'Oops I Shirt Myself' T-shirt store in Ironton, Ohio. The previous evening, Cincinnati Bengals first round and overall number one NFL Draft pick Joe Burrow wore a white T-shirt with the outline of Ohio on it. Right in the middle of the design were the numbers 740 which is the area code for the region. Right after that, Sean Daniel's phone and email lit up asking if his store had it.

Ohio Businesses Capitalizing On Burrow's NFL Draft Night T-shirt

He proceeded to tinker with a previous design and started making the shirts for people in the area. As of 3pm Friday, he had already made over 100 of them. Burrow told ESPN last night during the draft coverage that he "wants to show as much appreciation to the area" as he can.

Daniel said this T-shirt "is a dose of positivity that this area definitely needs."