Local Teams With Players In The NFL

As the NFL season is just days away, each team whittled their rosters down to the 53 man maximum and there are plenty of former players from teams in our region who made a team. One big surprise came from the University of Charleston as John Cominsky is now an Atlanta Falcon. It shouldn't surprise anyone that the local school with the most players in the NFL is Ohio State with 43. Coming in second is WVU with 14 players including 2019 draft pick Will Grier who is with Carolina. Kentucky has 11 and Marshall with 5 and 3 of them are on the New York Jets. Ohio has 2 and UC with 1.

The NFL season begins on WSAZ Thursday night when Green Bay plays at Chicago. The local NFL teams that we follow all play on Sunday where Tennessee plays Cleveland at 1, the Bengals are at Seattle at 4:20pm and the night game on WSAZ is Pittsburgh at New England.