Local Wrestlers Vying For A State Title Tonight

Here are the local wrestlers competing for a state title Saturday night in the WV Wrestling High School Championship Tournament. The action begins at 6pm in Huntington.

Class AAA

106 Pound

Brady Roberts Park. South vs. Jaishawn Lyles Huntington

120 Pound

Garrett Donahue Parkersburg vs. Brent Haskins Ripley

132 Pound

Thomas Hartley GW vs. Brayden Johnson Park. South

145 Pound

Steven Mitchell Wheeling Park vs. Gavin Quiocho Park. South

152 Pound

Noah Inboden Parkersburg vs. Brayden Roberts Park. South

160 Pound

John Martin-Best Parkersburg vs. Nate Neale Midland

170 Pound

Jake Smithson Buckhannon Upshur vs. Austin Dempsey Huntington

182 Pound

Erick Brothers Wheeling Park vs. Elijah Edge St. Albans

220 Pound

Charlie Tamburin Wheeling Park vs. Braxton Amos Park. South

285 Pound

Jamie Kilmer Musselman vs. Austin Chapman Riverside

Class AA/A

106 Pound

Parker Henderson Pt. Pleasant vs. Geno Casuccio East Fairmont

120 Pound

Isaac Short Pt. Pleasant vs. Judah Price Independence

126 Pound

Christopher Smith Pt. Pleasant vs. Blake Boyers East Fairmont

132 Pound

Derek Raike Pt. Pleasant vs. Mikey Jones Fairmont Sr.

138 Pound

Justin Bartee Pt. Pleasant vs. Levi Brake Nicholas County

145 Pound

Mitchell Freeman Pt. Pleasant vs. Jonathan Creese Oak Glen

152 Pound

Wyatt Wilson Pt. Pleasant vs. Peyton Hall Oak Glen

160 Pound

Zac Samson Pt. Pleasant vs. Ben Kee Herbert Hoover

182 Pound

Jordan Williams Braxton County vs. Colton Hovermale Lincoln

195 Pound

Juan Marquez Pt. Pleasant vs. Jacob Williams Nicholas County

220 Pound

Gavin Shamblin Sissonville vs. Noah Brown Greenbrier West

285 Pound

Will Frampton Nitro vs. Zach Frazier Fairmont Sr.

