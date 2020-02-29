Local Wrestlers Vying For A State Title Tonight

HUNTINGTON, WV -- Here are the local wrestlers competing for a state title Saturday night in the WV Wrestling High School Championship Tournament. The action begins at 6pm in Huntington.
Class AAA
106 Pound
Brady Roberts Park. South vs. Jaishawn Lyles Huntington
120 Pound
Garrett Donahue Parkersburg vs. Brent Haskins Ripley
132 Pound
Thomas Hartley GW vs. Brayden Johnson Park. South
145 Pound
Steven Mitchell Wheeling Park vs. Gavin Quiocho Park. South
152 Pound
Noah Inboden Parkersburg vs. Brayden Roberts Park. South
160 Pound
John Martin-Best Parkersburg vs. Nate Neale Midland
170 Pound
Jake Smithson Buckhannon Upshur vs. Austin Dempsey Huntington
182 Pound
Erick Brothers Wheeling Park vs. Elijah Edge St. Albans
220 Pound
Charlie Tamburin Wheeling Park vs. Braxton Amos Park. South
285 Pound
Jamie Kilmer Musselman vs. Austin Chapman Riverside
Class AA/A
106 Pound
Parker Henderson Pt. Pleasant vs. Geno Casuccio East Fairmont
120 Pound
Isaac Short Pt. Pleasant vs. Judah Price Independence
126 Pound
Christopher Smith Pt. Pleasant vs. Blake Boyers East Fairmont
132 Pound
Derek Raike Pt. Pleasant vs. Mikey Jones Fairmont Sr.
138 Pound
Justin Bartee Pt. Pleasant vs. Levi Brake Nicholas County
145 Pound
Mitchell Freeman Pt. Pleasant vs. Jonathan Creese Oak Glen
152 Pound
Wyatt Wilson Pt. Pleasant vs. Peyton Hall Oak Glen
160 Pound
Zac Samson Pt. Pleasant vs. Ben Kee Herbert Hoover
182 Pound
Jordan Williams Braxton County vs. Colton Hovermale Lincoln
195 Pound
Juan Marquez Pt. Pleasant vs. Jacob Williams Nicholas County
220 Pound
Gavin Shamblin Sissonville vs. Noah Brown Greenbrier West
285 Pound
Will Frampton Nitro vs. Zach Frazier Fairmont Sr.