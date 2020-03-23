HUNTINGTON, WV Winnie Mayes took a creative step in gettting ready to run cross country in college. Because she was held back in middle school, she was unable to run for her high school team when she was a senior.
So she started to run as an independent runner in college meets.
That helped her get a look from Davis & Elkins coach Jason Pyles, for whom she will run in college.
Local runner gets a jump on college
