Logan Upsets #1 Chapmanville

The Chapmanville Tigers haven't lost to a team in WV high school basketball since March of 2017 until Tuesday night as Logan never trailed and beat the number 1 team in Class AA by a final of 72-61. Chapmanville struggled mightily from the floor at the Logan Field House as only three Tigers scored on the night. Logan senior David Early was on fire in the first half where he scored 18 of the teams' 33 points. Chapmanville's next opponent is Poca on Friday night and the Dots handled Lincoln County by a final of 63-41.

Other big wins on Tuesday night were Fairland beating Ironton, Glenwood New Boston beat Symmes Valley by 14 and Boyd County won at Greenup County by a final of 68-52.

Here's a look at all 5 games in the above video.