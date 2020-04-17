Longtime Herd Broadcaster has a hobby away from the mic

Marshall's play-by-play man has been behind the microphone calling Herd games for 27 years. This past basketball season the award winning Steve Cotton called his 1,000th game as the Herd broadcaster.

Steve Cotton

What he does in his spare time is equally interesting.

Cotton has been carving figurines of all kinds for the past 16 years It's a hobby he loves, and is good at. Cotton enjoys the solitude it provides and he has the patience to excel at this craft.

Just as he does behind the microphone.

