Louisville Is New #1 Team In College Hoops

Louisville is the latest team to climb to No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll and Michigan has matched a record by debuting at No. 4.

The Cardinals received 48 of 65 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Kansas had three first-place votes and No. 5 Virginia had five.

The Wolverines received nine first-place votes and matched Kansas in 1989 for the biggest jump from being unranked the previous week after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis title in the Bahamas.

Louisville moved up one to the top spot after previous No. 1 Duke lost to Stephen F. Austin. The Cardinals are the fourth different No. 1 in five weeks.

Maryland rose to No. 3.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RecordPtsPrv

1. Louisville (48) 7-0 1599 2

2. Kansas (3) 6-1 1497 4

3. Maryland 8-0 1446 5

4. Michigan (9) 7-0 1429 -

5. Virginia (5) 7-0 1424 7

6. Ohio St. 7-0 1244 10

7. North Carolina 6-1 1162 6

8. Kentucky 6-1 1096 9

9. Gonzaga 8-1 1095 8

10. Duke 7-1 1083 1

11. Michigan St. 5-2 964 3

12. Arizona 9-0 875 14

13. Oregon 6-2 785 11

14. Auburn 7-0 698 18

15. Memphis 6-1 652 16

16. Seton Hall 6-2 629 13

17. Florida St. 7-1 562 -

18. Baylor 5-1 466 19

19. Dayton 5-1 386 -

20. Colorado 6-0 371 21

21. Tennessee 6-1 331 17

22. Washington 5-1 222 23

23. Villanova 5-2 192 22

24. Butler 7-0 165 -

25. Utah St. 7-1 112 15

Others receiving votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego St. 89, Saint Mary's (Cal) 86, Oklahoma St. 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn St. 9, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, SMU 1, Delaware 1.

