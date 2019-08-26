MAC Coaches Tab Bobcats To Win East

The media picked them in July and the MAC coaches followed suit in August as a panel of them selected the Ohio Bobcats to win the MAC's Eastern Division on Monday. The poll was determined based upon voting by all 12 of the conference's head coaches.

On the western side, they picked Toledo to win and if their picks hold true to form Ohio would play Toledo in the 2019 Marathon MAC Football Championship Game, which will be held at Ford Field on Saturday, Dec. 7 at noon ET and televised nationally on ESPN2.

In the East Division, Ohio was the unanimous winner as the Bobcats gathered all first-place votes for a total of 72 total points. The rest of the east are as follows: Buffalo, Miami, OH, Kent State, Akron and Bowling Green.

In the West Division, the picks were Toledo, Western Michigan, NIU, Eastern Michigan, Ball State and Central Michigan.