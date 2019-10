One of the Cincinnati Reds greatest players looked good in green Thursday night as Hall of Famer Johnny Bench was talking baseball. It was part of the Marshall Artists' Series 2019-2020 season as the famous Reds catcher imparted some words of wisdom to a packed house. Bench also took part in the Marshall homecoming parade before the show.

Earlier in the evening, Johnny Bench visited Newschannel 3 at 6 with Keith Morehouse.