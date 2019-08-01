MSAC Media Day

One of the more dominant teams in WV was picked to win the MSAC conference Thursday. Spring Valley was tabbed by coaches in the league to win it by getting 116 total votes and 8 first place votes. Coming in second in the voting was Huntington High who got 2 first place votes while the Capital Cougars were listed 3rd with one first place vote. Here's the complete list and you can hear from some of the coaches by clicking the link.

1. Spring Valley

2. Huntington High

3. Capital

4. Cabell Midland

5. Hurricane

6. South Charleston

7. George Washington

8. Parkersburg

9. Beckley

10. Riverside

11. St. Albans