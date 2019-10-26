MU Breaks Ground For Baseball

With the turn of some dirt, 5 decades of speculation turned into reality as ground was broken Saturday morning for Marshall's $22 million baseball stadium. A crowd of hundreds watched the historic event inside the Chris Cline Indoor Practice Facility. Those dignitaries who held the shovels were 93 year old Jack Cook, MU President Dr. Jerry Gilbert, AD Mike Hamrick and former MU, MLB and All-Stars Rick Reed and Jeff Montgomery. It was announced during the ceremony that Reed donated $1 million dollars earlier in the week to help fund the facility.

Check out the ground breaking and some emotional words from the ceremony by watching the above video.