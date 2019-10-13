MU Sacks ODU

If Old Dominion quarterback Messiah DeWeaver didn't know some members of the Marshall defense before the game Saturday, he was on a first name basis afterwards. He was sacked by the Herd defense 8 times which tied the second-most in program history and 4 1/2 of them came from reshirt sophomore Darius Hodge. That number ties the one set by Cecil Fletcher back in 1996. Marshall's defense also held the Monarchs' to just 206 total yards in the win. The Herd has a short week as they travel to Florida Atlantic for a Friday night game. Marshall is 1-1 in league play while the Owls are unbeaten in 2 games.

Hear from Doc Holliday and Darius Hodge by watching the above video.