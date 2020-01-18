MU Edges Monarchs

Dan D'Antoni asked for fighters after the Thursday home loss to Charlotte and he got his wish. Marshall edged Old Dominion by a final of 68-67 in front of 6,445 Saturday night at the Henderson Center. Taevion Kinsey led the Herd in scoring again with Jarrod West adding 15 and Iran Bennett had 12.

Marshall Beats Old Dominion 68-67 Saturday

The game went back and forth the entire 40 minutes with Marshall leading at the half by just three points. The big bucket of the game came with under 1:30 to go when ODU took a one point lead and the Herds' Jarrod West answered with a long three to take a two point lead. ODU tied it at 67 and a free throw by Taevion Kinsey along with a tough defensive stand helped win it for Marshall who improves to 9-10 overall and 3-3 in CUSA.

Check out highlights from the game in the above video.