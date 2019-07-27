MU Football Fan Day August 4th

Marshall football fans will get their first chance to get up close and personal with the Herd for the first time this season on Sunday August 4th. The team will have its' annual Fan Day celebration and it lasts from 4-6pm at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

During the event, the official team picture will be taken along with group pictures according to position like lineman, quarterbacks and running backs. Around 5pm is when the team autographs are expected to begin. It is also media day where the Herd talks about the upcoming season. Some of the hot topics will be them coming off another successful 9 win season and all the pre-season hype the Herd is receiving so far. We will have reaction from the players on Newschannel 3 at 6 that evening.

On Monday August 5, Head Coach Doc Holliday will have his annual pre-camp press conference.