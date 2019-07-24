MU Golfers Win Scholar Athlete Award

A couple of Marshall golfers were more than up to par when it comes to their sport and the classroom. Thomas Frazier and Cole Moore were name All-America Scholar Athletes by the Golf Coaches Association of America, the office announced Wednesday.

The men’s golf team was also honored as an All-Academic Team with a team GPA of 3.0 or better.

“Thomas and Cole had really good years not only on the golf course but also in the classroom,” head coach Matt Grobe said to the Marshall Sports Information Department. “The team also did a wonderful job and I am so pleased that they achieved this award.”

There are some tough requirements to win the award. They must be a junior or senior academically and had to have competed in 50 percent of the team's competitive rounds. Then there's what they do on the course. Anyone who receives this honor must have a stroke average of 76.0 or better in Division I competition, maintain an overall grade point average of 3.2 or higher and be in good standing at their school.

Frazier completed his final season at Marshall in 2018-19 and competed in all 10 tournaments. He led the team with a 74.86 stroke average. Frazier was named to the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the second time in 2019.

Moore played in seven tournaments for the Herd during his junior season. He finished with a 75.75 season stroke average. The Spencer, W.Va., native was Marshall’s top finisher three times including his best finish, tied for 14th, at the Pinehurst Intercollegiate. He is a three-time member of the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and has received the C-USA Academic Medal three times as well for carrying an overall GPA of 3.75 or better.

