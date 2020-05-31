MU Head Coach Comments On Social Injustice

Marshall head football coach Doc Holliday is the latest prominent WV sports figure to comment on the death of George Floyd and the aftermath that has followed. He took to Twitter Sunday afternoon and offered these words.

"The Marshall football family stands with our student-athletes and all those whose voices need to be heard right now. As I've watched the events of the last few days unfold, I can't help but feel for those mourning the loss of George Floyd, and the countless others affected by injustices large and small. Hate has no place in our society."

"We need change. I will be part of the change. Our football program has always been committed to promoting inclusion as one of its' core values. We MUST continue to work together if we're going to create significant change so that racial and social injustice become a thing of the past. We MUST treat everyone with decency and respect if we expect to reach this goal. There are voices straining to be heard right now, and we MUST listen to them and we MUST help them. Be a positive part of the change that is needed."