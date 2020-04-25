MU Kicker Picked By Patriots

Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser was selected 159th overall by the New England Patriots in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the first specialist taken in this year’s draft.

Rohrwasser, a first-team All-Conference USA pick, was the 2019 Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year. He handled Marshall’s kickoff and placekicking duties, connecting on 18 of 21 attempts and 35 of 36 extra point attempts. Of his 62 kickoffs last season, 33 went for touchbacks. Against WKU, he made a game-winning 53-yard attempt as time expired to give the Thundering Herd a 26-23 win on October 26 in Huntington. The kick, which came after two successful attempts that were nullified by Hilltopper pre-snap timeouts, was a career-long.

At Marshall’s Pro Day, Rohrwasser made 12 of his 13 field goal attempts in front of NFL attempts, connecting from as long as 58. The lone miss went wide right from 66 yards, about halfway up the upright.

Four of Marshall’s last six draftees have gone to New England. Tight end Lee Smith went 159th overall in 2011, while defensive lineman Vinny Curry was taken 59th the following year, followed by wide receiver Aaron Dobson the very next year with that same pick.

