MU Loses Wide Receiver For The Year

Nagged by a foot injury for most of the year, Marshall wide receiver Obi Obialo announced on Twitter that he will not play in 2019 for the Thundering Herd. He stated "For all of the people who keep asking me, I will not be playing this season. Everything happens for a reason and I’ll be back & better than ever!"

In his junior year for Marshall last season, Obialo started all 13 games finishing the season with 42 receptions for 505 yards and four touchdowns.

He'll be able to play next year by using his redshirt.