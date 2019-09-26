MU Men's Soccer Hits The Road

There's almost a Top 25 nationally ranked soccer team on 5th Avenue in Huntington as the Marshall men's soccer team received enough votes to be 29th in the latest poll. The list is made by the NCAA/United Soccer Coaches association.

For the first time this month, the Herd hits the road for its' next soccer game as they continue Conference USA play at Old Dominion. It takes place Friday night at 8 p.m. Marshall enters the match 5-1-1 overall and 1-0-0 in Conference USA play while the Monarchs come in at 1-4-1 overall and 0-1-1 in conference.

Next week, the Herd has two big home games when they host Dayton Tuesday night October 1st and UAB Saturday night October 5th at Hoops Family Field.

