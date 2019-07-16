MU Picked To Win CUSA East By Media

As college football is just 6 and a half weeks from its' opening weekend, the sport is beginning to pick up steam. Player of the year watch lists are coming out and the media is giving their predictions on who will win what. Conference USA is no different. Tuesday afternoon, the league announced it's favorites to win the East and West Division and they are Marshall and North Texas. It's a preseason vote conducted by a panel of media members that cover the C-USA programs.

The Herd is bringing back plenty of talent and starters. 9 are returning on offense and 6 on defense. Marshall won the Gasparilla Bowl last December and finished with 9 wins again for Doc Holliday's program. Some of the key returners on offense are QB Isaiah Green who threw 15 TD's last year and won the co-Freshman of the Year award. The backfield is stacked with Tyler King and Brenden Knox. The offensive line returns 4 starters including Levi Brown, who was named to the Pre-Season All-Confernce team Monday. Also, making the All C-USA team on defense was Channing Hames and Chris Jackson.

The 15th annual Conference USA Football Championship Game will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 and the 2019 C-USA Football season kicks off Thursday, Aug. 29. Marshall's first game is August 31st when they host VMI. The first C-USA game is October 5th at MTSU.

Here's the predicted order of finish as selected by the media.

EAST DIVISION

1. Marshall (14)

2. FIU (9)

3. Florida Atlantic (3)

4. Middle Tennessee

5. WKU

6. Old Dominion

7. Charlotte

WEST DIVISION

1. North Texas (20)

2. Southern Miss (4)

3. Louisiana Tech

4. UAB (2)

5. UTSA

6. Rice

7. UTEP