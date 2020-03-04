MU Softball Sweeps Zips

Marshall softball made it a clean sweep Wednesday in their first home games of 2020. They beat Akron 8-3 in game 1 and shut out the Zips in game 2 8-0. The Herd was leading the first game 2-1 until Mya Stevenson hit a home run that hit the old ACF Building on 3rd Avenue. For over half of the game, Marshall pitcher Laney Jones was throwing a one hitter and also got the win. Herd senior Sierra Huerta also blasted a home run deep to left field.

In game 2, Ashley Blessin pitched a 2 hitter against Akron in the 8-0 shutout that lasted just 5 innings. Marshall kept hitting the long ball as both

Aly Harrell and Rachel Rousseau both hit home runs. Marshall is 15-5 on the year and next host Rutgers on Friday March 6th with first pitch at 1 pm.