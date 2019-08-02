MU Starts Fall Practice In The Heat Of Summer

Sweltering was a good way to describe the start of Marshall's football season in 2019. 90 degrees greeted the Herd when they began just before 4pm on Friday.

Depth should not be a problem for Marshall as the season begins on either side of the ball. According to the school's athletic website, they returns 103 combined starts from its offensive linemen, which ranks seventh nationally behind Oregon, Louisiana, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Michigan State and Boise State. QB Isaiah Green has one year under his belt behind center and the defense has plenty of experience as well.

